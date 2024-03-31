TENAA certification confirms earlier leaked Realme GT Neo6 SE design; More details surface online

A TENAA certification has confirmed the actual design of the Realme GT Neo6 SE. Apart from that, more details about the model have surfaced recently, suggesting that its launch date is just around the corner.

An image of the Realme GT Neo6 SE has been shared recently, but that leak is limited to the back design of the model. In today’s report, nonetheless, the TENAA certification (via ITHome) of the handheld showcases more angles of the device. This not only confirms the design the earlier leak revealed but also provides more details about the device.

In the photo, the back layout of the camera island can be seen, wherein the two cameras and the flash lie on a metal-like rectangular plate module. Unlike other models, the rear camera module of Realme GT Neo6 SE seems to be flat, albeit the camera units will be elevated.

In front, the phone can be seen sporting curved edges. Other details expected from the device’s display include the 6.78” 8T LTPO OLED BOE panel with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, varying peak brightness (6000 nits local peak brightness, 1600 nits global peak brightness, and 1000 nits manual mode peak brightness), and 2,500Hz touch sampling rate.

These details add to the other things we already know about the Realme GT Neo6 SE. As reported earlier, it would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip. This should allow the phone to have AI capabilities, albeit the company has to share more details about this. Also, Realme GT Neo6 SE is said to be getting a 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging capability and a 50MP main camera with OIS.