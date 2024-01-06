The 6 abandoned Xiaomi MIX smartphones and prototypes

Xiaomi’s MIX series has consistently positioned itself at the forefront of groundbreaking smartphone designs, challenging conventional norms and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Embarking on a journey that began with the tantalizing prospect of a dual-folding phone in 2018, Xiaomi has consistently strived for innovation, capturing the attention of tech enthusiasts worldwide. As we delve into the evolution of the MIX series, it becomes evident that Xiaomi’s commitment to exploring uncharted territories has not only shaped the brand but has also significantly influenced the trajectory of the smartphone industry as a whole. The series unfolds as a testament to Xiaomi’s unwavering pursuit of cutting-edge technology, resulting in devices that go beyond mere communication tools to embody futuristic concepts.

U1 – Dual-Folding MIX – 2018

In 2019, Xiaomi teased the dual-folding MIX phone with videos showcasing its unique design. The development of this device started in 2018, following the Mi 8, and continued until 2019, with improvements visible in the MIUI 10 interface. The device featured dual cameras, similar to the MI 8, and MIUI ran almost seamlessly in the released videos. Unfortunately, no further developments were made post the video release.

U2 – Xiaomi Mi MIX ALPHA – 2019

Xiaomi introduced the Mi MIX ALPHA in 2019, a groundbreaking concept phone with a screen wrapping around both front and back surfaces. The device boasted a 108MP camera, a first in the world. The phone, part of the well-known U series, was equipped with a Snapdragon 855 Plus 5G processor. MIUI beta development continued until January 20.1.10.

U3 – First Real FOLD Device – 2019

The prototype of Xiaomi MIX ALPHA’s foldable version, featuring 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, was introduced. Similar to the MIX ALPHA, it had touch-sensitive side buttons, and its codename was avenger. The device housed a dual battery setup with a total capacity of 3470+2555 mAh.

U4 – Expandable Screen MIX Device – 2022

Resembling the OPPO X2021 prototype, this device with the codename freesia featured a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Limited information is available, with no leaked images. The device debuted on MIUI in April 2022, featuring a 2K 120Hz LG display, IMX766 main camera, 67W charging speed, and a 4600mAh battery.

J18S – Xiaomi MIX Flip – 2021

Following the release of Xiaomi MIX FOLD in March 2021, the MIX FLIP project began. However, internal beta development continued only until May 21.5.7, after which the project was canceled. The actual project is not very similar to the one below, but the one below is one of the projects that was canceled and has no trace.

J1T – Xiaomi MIX 4

Initially conceptualized as the screen-in-front camera version of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, the MIX 4 featured a 90Hz 1080p display due to the in-screen front camera. Noteworthy was the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack, unlike the Mi 10 Ultra. The project was canceled due to the challenges in developing the under-display front camera, with the codename verthandi.

As we reflect on the evolution of Xiaomi’s MIX series, it becomes apparent that the journey is far from over. The cancellation of some projects, such as the MIX FLIP in 2021 and the MIX 4 in 2022, underscores the company’s willingness to take calculated risks and prioritize the delivery of exceptional products over rushed endeavors. Xiaomi’s dedication to innovation, however, remains unscathed, as evident in the latest developments like the expandable screen MIX device with the codename freesia. With each iteration, the MIX series not only raises the bar for smartphone design but also sets the stage for what the future holds in terms of user experience, technology integration, and the sheer artistry of device engineering. As enthusiasts eagerly await the next chapter in Xiaomi’s MIX series, the anticipation is not just for another phone release but for a continuation of the pioneering spirit that defines this iconic lineup.

Source: Xiaomiui Prototypes on Telegram