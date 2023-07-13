The key features of Redmi K70 series have been revealed

We have already revealed that Xiaomi is developing Redmi K70 series. And now Digital Chat Station (DCS) has revealed some specifications of the new smartphone. As we mentioned in our previous article, the top-end model of the series will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Probably, Redmi K70 Pro could be one of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 smartphones. With this, we also learn the technical specifications of POCO F6 Pro. All the details are in the article!

Redmi K70 Series Key Features

Redmi K70 will now be completely free of plastic except for the bezel and will have a 2K screen resolution. The new standard Redmi K70 version is expected to be slim. This means it will be thinner compared to the previous Redmi K60 series.

POCO F6 should have similar features. Because POCO F6 is a rebranded version of Redmi K70. Some of the changes we saw in the POCO F5 series could also be in the new POCO F6 series. Maybe, Redmi K70 series will come with more battery than POCO F6 series. While it’s too early to say for sure, smartphones should be similar to each other.

Also, the specifications of the new Redmi K70 Pro have been confirmed. According to the leaked information from the factory, Redmi K70 Pro should have a 5120mAh battery and 120W fast charging support. As we said, Redmi K70 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

This means that POCO F6 Pro will also feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Both smartphones will be very prominent in 2024. You can read our previous article by clicking here. So what do you think about Redmi K70 series? Do not forget to share your thoughts.

