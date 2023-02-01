Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 Update: New Update for Global Region

Redmi Note 10 Pro, the first model of the Redmi Note series with a 108 MP camera, is loved by users. In the past months, this popular model received a security patch update. As of today, the new Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update was released for Global, bringing it the Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch. System security improved and some bugs were fixed. The build number of the new MIUI 13 update is V13.0.16.0.SKFMIXM. If you wish, let’s examine the changelog of the update in detail.

New Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog

As of 1 February 2023, the changelog of the new Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to January 2023. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 Update Indonesia Changelog

As of 8 January 2023, the changelog of the Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update released for Indonesia is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to December 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog

As of November 24, 2022, the changelog of the Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to November 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 Update EEA Changelog

As of November 23, 2022, the changelog of the Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update released for EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to November 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 Update Turkey Changelog

As of November 4, 2022, the changelog of the Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update released for Turkey is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to November 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog

The changelog of the Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to September 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 Update India and Indonesia Changelog

The changelog of the Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update released for India and Indonesia is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to October 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 Update EEA Changelog

The changelog of the Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update released for EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to September 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 Update EEA Changelog

The changelog of the Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update released for EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to August 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog

The changelog of the Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to August 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 Update Indonesia Changelog

The changelog of the Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update released for Indonesia is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to July 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 10 Pro / Max MIUI 13 Update India Changelog

The changelog of the Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update released for India is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to July 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 Update EEA Changelog

The changelog of the Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update released for EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to June 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 Update Turkey Changelog

The changelog of the Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update released for Turkey is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to May 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog

The changelog of the Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to May 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 Update Indonesia Changelog

The changelog of the Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update released for Indonesia is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to May 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 Update India Changelog

The changelog of the Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update released for India is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to May 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 updates released in the previous months improved system stability and brought the Xiaomi April 2022 Security Patch with it. The build number of these updates is EEA for V13.0.9.0.SKFEUXM, global for V13.0.7.0.SKFMIXM, Indonesia for V13.0.3.0.SKFIDXM. Sample photo of old Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 updates.

New Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update released for Global, improves system stability and security. The update is currently rolling out to Mi Pilots. If there is no problem, all users will be able to access it. You can download the new Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 updates via MIUI Downloader. Click here to access MIUI Downloader.

What are the features of Redmi Note 10 Pro?

Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 1080×2400 (FHD +) resolution and 120HZ refresh rate. The device, which has a 5020 mAH battery, charges very fast from 1 to 100 with 33W fast charging support. Redmi Note 10 Pro has 108MP(Main)+8MP(Ultra Wide)+5MP(Macro)+2MP(Depth Sense) 4 camera setup and can take excellent photos with these lenses. Also, which is powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset, performs very well.

We have come to the end of our news about the new Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update, which improves system stability and security. What do you think about the new Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update? Do not forget to share your opinions.