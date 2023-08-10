Third update of MIUI 14 based on Android 14 has been released

In a stride toward innovation and enhanced user experience, Xiaomi has released the third update for Android 14-based MIUI 14. This recent update brings Android enthusiasts a step closer to the latest features and improvements offered by the Android 14 operating system. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi Pad 6 users are in for a treat as they can now access the highly anticipated Android 14 Beta 3 update. However, before diving into this update, there are a couple of important points to keep in mind.

Xiaomi Android 14 Beta 3 Changelog

Android 14 Beta 3 is released for Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi Pad 6 after Google Pixel devices. Here are the new features and changes.

Faster Animations

Faster UI and UX

Latest Android 14 version

June Security Patch



Installing Android 14 Beta 3 on Xiaomi

As with any major software update, it’s crucial to take the necessary precautions to safeguard your data. Before upgrading to the Android 14 Beta 3, it is strongly recommended that users back up their data. This precautionary measure ensures that in case of any unforeseen issues during the update process, your important files, settings, and applications remain secure. Whether you choose to back up your data to the cloud or an external storage device, this step helps prevent any potential data loss.

Unlocked Bootloader Requirement:

To install and flash Android 14 Beta 3 builds, an unlocked bootloader is a prerequisite. The bootloader is the initial software that loads when a device is powered on. An unlocked bootloader provides users with the ability to install custom firmware and make deeper modifications to their device’s software. It’s important to note that unlocking the bootloader can have security implications and might void warranty coverage. Users should carefully consider these factors before proceeding with the unlocking process.

Download Android 14 Beta 3 for Xiaomi

Download links only available as Fastboot ROMs. The region of the ROM is China.

The Android 14 Beta 3 update brings a host of improvements and features that users can look forward to experiencing on their Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi Pad 6 devices. From enhanced performance optimizations to new visual elements and features, this update aims to provide a smoother and more refined user experience.

In conclusion, the release of Android 14 Beta 3 for Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi Pad 6 devices marks a significant step toward embracing the latest advancements in Android technology. However, users must prioritize data safety by backing up their data before upgrading and be aware of the necessity for an unlocked bootloader to flash this update. By adhering to these guidelines, users can confidently explore the Android 14 Beta 3 update and enjoy its benefits while ensuring the security of their valuable data.