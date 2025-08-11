This is now much Infinix GT 30 costs in India

The Infinix GT 30 is finally in India, and it will hit the shelves on Thursday.
The new GT 30 series model was unveiled in India a few days ago. It is designed with gamers in mind and boasts some futuristic design details, including its LED-supported (customizable) Cyber Mecha look and gaming triggers.
Inside, the phone also impresses with its MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip, six-layer 3D vapor system, 5500mAh battery, and IP64 rating.
The phone comes in Cyber Blue, Pulse Green, and Blade White colorways via Flipkart. Configurations include 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, priced at ₹19,499 and ₹20,999, respectively. That equates to $222 and $240, respectively, making it an affordable gaming-focused device for fans.
Here are more details about the Infinix GT 30:
- MediaTek Dimensity 7400
- LPDDR5X RAM
- UFS 2.2 storage
- 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB
- 6.78” 1224p 144Hz AMOLED with 4500nits peak brightness and in-display fingerprint scanner
- 64MP Sony IMX682 main camera + 8MP ultrawide
- 13MP selfie camera
- 5500mAh battery
- 45W charging
- IP64 rating
- Android 15-based XOS 15
- Cyber Blue, Pulse Green, and Blade White