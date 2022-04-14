Top 5 Best Themes for Xiaomi Devices

Although the MIUI theme is beautiful, some users may want to install themes for Xiaomi. They may want to use nicer, easier-to-use themes or the interface of their favorite software. Changing your Xiaomi theme and using the one that suits you creates a sense of belonging. In this context, we compiled the most liked and best themes for Xiaomi devices.

If you want to customize your Xiaomi device, one of the best ways is to use themes from the Xiaomi theme market. However, due to the large number of themes produced for Xiaomi, users may not be able to choose which themes are beautiful and performant. Although there is a large library of themes for Xiaomi, all of them may not work properly and efficiently. To find and use the best themes for Xiaomi, you can read this article and choose from the compiled list of best themes for Xiaomi devices.

What are the Best Theme For Xiaomi Devices

Some theme manufacturers produce pretty nice themes for Xiaomi devices. These themes, which consider tastes and wishes of the people, are the ones we can call the best.

Firstly: Meeyo

Taking the dark theme to the next level, Meeyo edits MIUI’s dark theme design. This theme, which can be considered one of the best themes for Xiaomi devices, is very popular with users. At the same time, its nice understandable icons, and special icon designs for some third-party applications make the theme quite beautiful. It also presents a more elegant UI by neatly tidying the control panel. It offers more beautiful designs by arranging system widgets. You can click here to download it.

Meeyo Bonus: Meeye

This theme, which is more colorful and soft than Meeyo, offers more material designs. The theme designed by the same user has more color palettes instead of being completely dark. You can also like this theme, which is used quite a lot in transparent colors. Click here for the download link.

For Xiaomi Users Who Love iPhone Theme: iOS BoSe V13

This theme, which will attract the attention of Apple lovers, is one of the best themes for Xiaomi. This theme helps you provide an iOS 13 look on your Xiaomi device by completely copying the design of iOS 13. Using this theme, you can turn your Xiaomi device into an iPhone and experience the feeling of using an iPhone. You can click here to download this theme blended with transparent colors, Apple designs, and icons.

For Xiaomi users who love Google: Pixel Ultra

If you are looking for the best themes for Xiaomi and you like the Google Pixel interface, this theme is for you. With a beautifully designed lock screen and Google’s round icons, you can have the complete google pixel experience. The system also converts application icons to Google icons. Click here for the download link.

OnePlus fan Theme For Xiaomi Users: OxygenOs

OxygenOs design, which is the OnePlus UI has a pretty nice interface. Most phone users like OxygenOs even if they don’t use OnePlus. It looks pretty cool with its custom widgets, round system app icons, and colors and it’s literally like OxygenOs. If you want to search for a theme for Xiaomi and experience OxygenOs, you can download it by clicking here.

Finally: P_Android_S

If you are looking for a sweet design theme for your Xiaomi device, P_Android_S comes to your aid. While the lock screen design draws attention, the special system widgets are also pretty well designed. Round icons appear again. This theme, which has a very sweet and pastel color palette, is very popular among Xiaomi users. Click here to download and use this theme.

All of these themes, which are quite advanced in terms of design, are the best themes for Xiaomi devices. You can customize your device with these themes that you will install on your Xiaomi device. These themes have their own unique backgrounds, icons and designs. For the best themes produced for Xiaomi devices, all you have to do is choose the theme that suits you and install it.