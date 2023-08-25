Two new Xiaomi phones appear on MIIT website, could be the Redmi Note 13 series.

Two recently discovered Xiaomi smartphones have been appeared on the Chinese MIIT website and we expect them to be the new Redmi Note 13 series. These two phones were appeared on China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology official webpage.

Redmi Note 13 series underway

Two different phones appear with model numbers 23090RA98C and 2312DRA50C on the Chinese MIIT website. These phones could actually be part of Redmi Note 13 series. In fact, we shared the 23090RA98C model with you that we discovered in the GSMA IMEI database a week ago. Now this one appears on the MIIT website.

In our previous IMEI finding, we found three different models: 23090RA98G, 23090RA98I, and 23090RA98C. These model numbers indicate that they will be introduced globally, in India, and in China, suggesting that they might indeed be phones from Redmi Note 13 series. The devices are currently available on the Chinese MIIT website but not on the 3C certification. We will share more details with you in the coming days.

Taking a closer look at the model numbers 23090RA98C and 2312DRA50C reveals that one is expected to be launched in September 2023, and the other towards the end of 2023. It is unclear which device these model numbers belong to, but we expect it to be the Redmi Note 13 series.

According to information previously shared by Kacper Skrzypek, one phone in the Redmi Note 13 series could come with a Dimensity 9200+ chipset and a main camera featuring a 200 MP Samsung HP3 sensor.

While it’s currently unclear whether the model numbers we’ve discovered belong to the Redmi Note 13 series, we do expect that they are indeed part of it. This year’s Redmi Note 13 series seems to be very powerful, especially the Pro models with their flagship chipset and 200 MP main camera.