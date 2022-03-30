Unveiling the BlackShark 5 series: what gamers can expect

In China, BlackShark has finally unveiled all three gaming smartphones in the BlackShark 5 series. The BlackShark 5 series includes three distinct smartphones: the BlackShark 5, the BlackShark 5 Pro, and the BlackShark 5 RS. All of the devices are gaming-focused, with a stand-alone design and a slew of software and hardware-based gaming features. The latest BlackShark 5 RS also has an intriguing set of specifications.

BlackShark 5 and 5 Pro; Specifications

The BlackShark 5 have OLED Huaxing panel and BlackShark 5 Pro have AMOLED Samsung panel with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz high refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, FHD+ resolution, and a punch-hole cutout in the centre for the selfie camera. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset powers the BlackShark 5, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powers the BlackShark 5 Pro. Both devices are equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The BlackShark 5 also has an improved dual-layer vapour cooling chamber for improved thermal controls and efficiency, whereas the BlackShark 5 Pro has a larger 5320mm2 dual-layer vapour cooling chamber.,

Both devices have a triple rear camera setup. The BlackShark 5 has a 64MP primary sensor, while the 5 Pro has a 108MP primary sensor. The rest of the auxiliary camera sensors are the same, namely a 13MP secondary ultrawide camera and a 5MP macro camera. The also has a front-facing camera with a similar 16MP resolution for selfies. The devices have a 4650mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge support. Furthermore, both devices support four microphones and have Dual 1216P speakers. They also support dedicated Magnetic Shoulder 2.0 physical buttons, which are useful when playing shooting games. Both devices will come pre-installed with the latest JoyUI 13 based on Android 11.

Pricing and variants

The vanilla BlackShark 5 comes in three different storage variants; 8GB+128GB, 12GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB, and is priced at CNY 2799 (USD 440), CNY 2999 (USD 472) and CNY 3299 (USD 519) respectively. The BlackShark 5 Pro comes in three different variants: 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB and is priced at CNY 4199 (USD 661), CNY 4699 (USD 739) and CNY 5499 (USD 865) respectively.