USB or Universal Serial Bus cables became omnipresent in our highly-connected modern world. Nearly every electronic device we have requires a USB cable that can connect it to other electronic devices. As with other IT technologies, USB cables have evolved over time and therefore have many variants. We will explain the USB Types and Usage Areas in our article.

USB Types and Usage Areas

USB Types and Usage Areas changes in time. The different versions of USB cables, including USB 1.0, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and USB 4.0, denote the functionality and speed of the USB cable, whereas the type of USB cables, such as USB Type-A, USB Type-B, USB Type-C, it refers to the physical design of the ports and plugs found at the ends of the USB cable.

USB Type-A and Type-B

USB Type-A and Type-B are the most popular and the oldest type of USB ports. They have been in use since 1996. USB Type-A is still commonly used today, and several of these connectors on your computer, with a few modern exceptions, these implementations feature four pins that have had their potential speeds upgraded over time, beginning at mere kilobits per second and now can reach as high as 625 megabits per second.

Type-A, which you can see at one end of the USB cable (the end that goes inside the computer slot). At the other end, a Type-B connector plugs into a peripheral device such as a smartphone, a printer, or a hard drive. However, this is going to change with the arrival of USB Type-C. Their main downside is their relatively large size compared to future USB implementations.

USB Mini-A and USB Mini-B

USB Mini-A and USB Mini-B were introduced in 2001, and these connectors were smaller and were easier to insert correctly, thanks to a defined camper shape at the connector. USB Types and Usage Areas of Mini-A and Mini-B are used on Cameras, MP3 Players, and other such devices.

USB Micro-A and Micro-B

USB Micro-A is a flat rectangular shape that was later replaced by Micro-B. As the name suggests, these connectors were even smaller than the prior mini connectors. Everything from Android phones to external battery packs to Bluetooth headphones once used a Micro-A and Micro-B type. USB Types and Usage Areas changed nowadays, almost all of the devices moved onto newer Type-C ports.

Type-C

This new iteration eliminates the disparity of Type-A on one side and Type-B on the other. A Type-C plug will instead have matching sides, i.e., both sides will have the same connector. Moreover, this third type is also rotationally symmetric, which means that users can plug in a USB Type-C connector without worrying about which side is ‘’up’’ or ‘’down’’. USB Type-C offers a bi-directional power feature, meaning that not only you can charge your smartphone, but you can also use your smartphone to charge something else!

Electronics manufacturers are rapidly adopting USB Type-C. You have probably noticed that most mid-to high-range laptops and smartphones come with USB Type-C these days. It is only a matter of time before USB Type-C becomes ubiquitous and replaces different types of confusing USB connectors. Only a single USB Type-C will remain in the feature, which will be used to connect almost any electronic device for data transfer purposes.

Which USB Type is the best?

We explained the USB Types and Usage Areas. What do you think about these USB Types? Do you think that USB Type-C took Type-A and Type-B’s place? We believe that Type-C has become huge on the market and will keep its hype until something new comes because it is easy to use and uses the latest technology.