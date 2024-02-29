vivo claims V30 Pro’s battery ‘remains above 80% even after 1600 charge-discharge cycles’

The battery is one of the most crucial parts defining a smartphone, and vivo wants to ensure fans that they can’t go wrong in this section when it comes to V30 Pro.

V30 Pro is one of the latest smartphones to enter the market this March. The model is designed with photography in mind, but its camera system is not the only thing to adore in the smartphone. It is also armed with decent power, thanks to its 5,000 mAh battery. According to the company, it can allow the smartphone to last up to 20 days on standby and recharge within 46 minutes using its 80W FlashCharge feature.

Ultimately, the Chinese company claims the battery health ‘remains above 80% even after 1600 charge-discharge cycles, maintaining a battery lifespan of four years.” If it is true, this should exceed Apple’s claim that the iPhone 15 battery health can stay at 80% after 1000 cycles, which is double the 500 full charging cycles of the iPhone 14. This should translate to longer battery life for the unit, but of course, this is yet to be proven in the coming months once it is widely available in different markets.

As for the battery’s performance, its Dimensity 8200 should aid in its energy efficiency. According to initial tests and reports, the chipset seems to be working fine. In GSMArena’s recent review, the unit’s battery received a 13:25 hours of active use score after being used for calls, web, videos, and games. It surpassed the vivo V29 Pro, which is unsurprising as the unit only comes with a 4600mAh battery. It impresses, nonetheless, when compared to other brands, allowing it to exceed the active time scores of other units with the same battery capacity, such as Realme 12 Pro+, Samsung Galaxy A54, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

According to the report, the smartphone also reflects the company’s claim in terms of its charging speed, wherein it fully charged at 42 minutes. However, compared to other models with 5,000 mAh battery, this speed is not impressive. Despite its 80W FlashCharge capability, Realme 12 Pro+’s 67W charging is still faster, with Xiaomi 14 (90W charging) and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ (120W Xiaomi HyperCharge) outpacing it at great speeds.