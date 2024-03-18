Vivo confirms T3 5G’s Dimensity 7200 chipset

Vivo has finally confirmed that its upcoming T3 5G model will be armed with the Dimensity 7200 chipset.

The Vivo T3 5G is expected to launch on March 21 in India. Ahead of the date, however, the company has verified the details about the smartphone’s chip, which it said will be MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 processor.

“Lag is a thing of the past for the new #vivoT3 5G. Experience next-level speed and multitasking with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor and #GetSetTurbo.”

No other details were revealed about the handset, but earlier reports claimed that it would have a 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Sony IMX882 primary camera in its triple rear camera setup, an 8GB RAM/128GB configuration, and a 5,000mAh battery. Its front, on the other hand, will sport a 16MP front-facing camera. Ultimately, based on the Flipkart page of the T3 5G, it is confirmed that it would be available in the Crystal Flake colorway.

Aside from these details, no other information about the model is available yet. Nonetheless, as a successor of T2, it could inherit some of its features and hardware. All of this will be confirmed when the model launches this Thursday in India.