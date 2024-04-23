Vivo iQOO Z9, Z9 Turbo hands-on images leak online

Ahead of its launch tomorrow, the iQOO Z9 and Z9 Turbo have been spotted in the wild.

The models are expected to be announced this Wednesday, but it seems we no longer have to wait for that to confirm the official front and rear designs of the phones. In a post on Weibo, a series of now-deleted images showing the two models from different angles was shared.

In one of the shots, the device system page confirms their identities. The front shows thin bezels in uniform sizes on all sides, while the upper central part of the screen sports a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. In the back, there’s a square-like camera island with rounded corners. It houses the two camera lenses, while the flash unit is placed next to it. Based on the leak, the phones will be offered in black and white color options, with the former sporting a matte finish.

Interestingly, the images also confirm several details of the phones based on the system page included in the pictures. Aside from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 of the standard Z9 and the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip in the Turbo model, the images show that both models will offer 51GB variants. Additionally, the photos reveal that the vanilla model has 12GB RAM, while the Turbo model gets 16GB RAM. According to earlier reports, both will house a huge 6,000mAh battery.