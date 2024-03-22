Vivo T3 officially debuts with Dimensity 7200, 8GB RAM, 50MP primary cam, more

Vivo T3 is now official, and we finally get to confirm earlier leaks and reports regarding the new handset.
The T3 has debuted in India, giving us some familiar features and hardware similar to the iQOO Z9, which was also unveiled recently. The two are highly similar in lots of sections, but T3’s rear design gives it a better distinction as a new mid-range device. As for its other details, T3 can still entice buyers given its fair INR 19,999 (around $240) price tag.
Here are the details to know about the new phone:
- Vivo T3 boasts the Sony IMX882 as its 50MP primary camera with OIS. It is accompanied by a 2 MP f/2.4 depth lens. Sadly, the third lens-like element in the camera island is not actually a camera but just for gimmick purposes. In front, it offers a 16MP selfie camera.
- Its display measures 6.67 inches and is AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness, and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.
- The device is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7200, with its configuration available in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.
- It comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge.
- The device runs Funtouch 14 out of the box and is available in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake colorways.