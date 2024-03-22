Vivo T3 officially debuts with Dimensity 7200, 8GB RAM, 50MP primary cam, more

Vivo T3 is now official, and we finally get to confirm earlier leaks and reports regarding the new handset.

The T3 has debuted in India, giving us some familiar features and hardware similar to the iQOO Z9, which was also unveiled recently. The two are highly similar in lots of sections, but T3’s rear design gives it a better distinction as a new mid-range device. As for its other details, T3 can still entice buyers given its fair INR 19,999 (around $240) price tag.

Here are the details to know about the new phone: