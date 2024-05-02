Vivo V30 SE launches in Peru

The Vivo V30 SE is now official in Peru. Despite being presented as a new device, however, the V30 SE is just a rebranded phone from the company.

The news follows the appearance of the model on Google Play Console, revealing several details about its chip and display. Now, the microsite of the model confirms the details, including its Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and its sole 8GB/256GB configuration.

Based on its appearance and specifications, it cannot be denied that the new Viivo V30 SE is just a rebranded Vivo Y200e and Vivo 40 SE. It also shares similar DNA with certain Vivo model devices released in certain markets, like the Vivo Y100 in Indonesia and the Vivo V30 Lite in the Middle East.

Proving that are the details of Vivo V30 SE’s page on Peru, which confirms the following information: