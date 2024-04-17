Vivo V30e to get 5500mAh battery, Sony IMX882 sensor, curved FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED

Different details involving the Vivo V30e have been surfacing online recently. The latest ones include its 5500mAh battery, Sony IMX882 camera sensor, and 6.78” curved FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display.

The launch of the model seems imminent, as it has been spotted recently on various databases, including on Geekbench. Now, website 91Mobiles has shared the latest discovery about the phone, claiming that industry sources revealed that the smartphone will be armed with a 6.78” curved FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. This echoes earlier reports about the said detail, which was later confirmed via the leaked retail box of the model showing its curved screen.

On the other hand, the report negated earlier claims that the phone will only have a 5000mAh battery. Instead, it shares that it would be equipped with a larger 5500mAh battery, making it even more attractive in case it is true. According to earlier leaks, it will be complemented by a 44W fast charging capability, but today’s news says it could be 45W.

Ultimately, the device is reportedly using the Sony IMX882 camera sensor with OIS. This follows an earlier leak about the department after the phone was spotted on the Camera FV-5 database, wherein it was discovered that the V30e camera will have an f/1.79 aperture size. This aperture size indicates that the device will adopt the 64MP primary lens of the Vivo V29e. The details of the rear ultra wide-angle sensor and selfie camera of the unit are unknown, but if it follows the path of V29e, it could likely get an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor and a 50MP selfie camera.

Aside from those things, Vivo V30e is believed to be getting Blue-Green and Brown-Red color options, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB/256GB configuration, virtual RAM support, and NFC.