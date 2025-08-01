Vivo V60 launching in India on August 12

Vivo announced that the Vivo V60 would be fully unveiled in India on August 12.

The news confirms an earlier leak about the Vivo model’s launch date in India. The brand’s latest marketing material also corroborated earlier speculations about the device being a rebadged Vivo S30 model.

According to the V series model’s page on Vivo India, it will be offered in Auspicious Gold, Moonlit Blue, and Mist Gray. The page also confirms its 6500mAh battery.

If the Vivo V60 is to borrow the specs of its S series model counterpart, fans can expect the following:

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS2.2 storage

6.67″ 2800×1260px 120Hz AMOLED with optical fingerprint scanner

50MP main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide + 50MP periscope with OIS

50MP selfie camera

6500mAh battery

90W charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 15

