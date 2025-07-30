Vivo X Fold 5 is now available in India… Here’s how much it costs

Fans can now purchase the Vivo X Fold 5 in India, which has a single RAM and storage configuration.
The news follows the Vivo model’s initial debut in China. It was later brought to India weeks ago alongside the Vivo X200 FE. Now, consumers in India can finally get the foldable.
The phone is now available on Vivo India, Amazon India, Flipkart, and retail stores. It comes in a single Titanium Grey colorway and 16GB/512GB configuration, which is priced at ₹149,999.
Here are more details about the Vivo X Fold 5:
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB storage
- 8.03″ main foldable 2480×2200px AMOLED
- 6.53″ external 2748×1172px AMOLED
- 50MP IMX921 main camera with OIS + 50MP JN1 ultrawide + 50MP IMX882 telephoto with OIS and 3x optical zoom
- 20MP external and internal selfie cameras
- 6000mAh battery
- 80W charging
- Funtouch OS 15
- IPX8 and IPX9 ratings
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Titanium Gray