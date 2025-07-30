Vivo X Fold 5 is now available in India… Here’s how much it costs

Fans can now purchase the Vivo X Fold 5 in India, which has a single RAM and storage configuration.

The news follows the Vivo model’s initial debut in China. It was later brought to India weeks ago alongside the Vivo X200 FE. Now, consumers in India can finally get the foldable.

The phone is now available on Vivo India, Amazon India, Flipkart, and retail stores. It comes in a single Titanium Grey colorway and 16GB/512GB configuration, which is priced at ₹149,999.

Here are more details about the Vivo X Fold 5: