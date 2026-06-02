Vivo X Fold 6 specs, debut timeline tipped

New details about the Vivo X Fold 6 have surfaced, including its more specific launch timeline.

The Vivo X Fold 5 was launched in late June. Now that it’s June, anticipation for its successor’s arrival intensifies. According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, the next Fold is set to be unveiled around the same time: late June.

Earlier reports claimed the phone would be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. However, DCS negated the detail, noting that the handheld will instead house a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor.

It is also reportedly coming with an 8.02″ 2K foldable internal display, while its front boasts a 6.51″ cover display. There will be two 20MP selfie cameras, one external and one internal. Its main camera system will allegedly include a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP periscope telephoto.

Its battery will start at 7000mAh and support wireless charging. Ultimately, there will be full water resistance. To recall, the X Fold 5 features IP5X, IPX8, IPX9, and IPX9+ ratings.

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