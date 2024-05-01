Vivo confirms X100s’ Dimensity 9300+ chip, AI capability in benchmark report

Ahead of its launch, Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo X100s will indeed house the new Dimensity 9300+ chip. In line with this, the company also shared the benchmark result of the chipset and some AI-edited photos of the Dimensity-powered smartphone.

Vivo product manager Boxiao Han shared the news on the Chinese platform Weibo by posting the benchmark results of X100s. The screenshot confirms the monicker, with Han affirming that the chip used in the test was the Dimensity 9300+.

According to Han, the chip will enable the device to have AI capabilities, with the manager sharing some AI-edited photos using the Dimensity 9300+ Vivo X100s. In the series of images, the manager shows how powerful the handheld can be, allowing users to edit the individual colors in the background while the subject remains untouched.

As per earlier reports, the Vivo X100s will debut with X100s Pro and X100s Ultra in May. According to other leaks, the Vivo X100s model will offer an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, flat OLED FHD+, 5,000mAh battery and 100/120W wired fast charging, “ultra-narrow” bezels, 16GB RAM option, and 50MP f/1.6 main lens alongside a 15mm ultrawide and a 70mm periscope. In an earlier leak, the official design of the device was revealed. According to the images, it will employ flat frames and display edges. This will be a departure from the curvy designs of the X100, allowing it to be one of the thinnest smartphones this year.