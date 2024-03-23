Vivo X100s to debut alongside Dimensity 9300+ in May

According to another leak from well-known leaker Digital Chat Station, the Dimensity 9300+ chip will be launching in May. With this, it is unsurprising that the tipster said that the Vivo X100s, which is reportedly getting the said hardware, will also be unveiled in the same month.

DCS shared the information on the Chinese platform Weibo. According to the tipster, the chip is an overclocked Dimensity 9300, which has Cortex-X4 (3.4GHz) and an Immortalis G720 MC12 GPU (1.3GHz).

In line with this claim, DCS noted that the launch of Dimensity 9300+ will also mark the debut of Vivo X100s in May. This is not entirely surprising, as it was reported earlier that the device would feature the chip.

According to earlier claims, the new model is expected to top the Vivo X100 series as a high-end option, translating to a huge difference between the unit and its siblings. The unit is said to be getting an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, while its glass rear panel will be complemented by a metal frame. In addition, the display of X100s is believed to be a flat OLED FHD+. The model will be available in four color options, with a white one being included.

For its battery and charging capability, earlier reports claim that X100s will come with a 5,000mAh battery and 100W wired fast charging. This is where things start to get a bit confusing since the Vivo X100 series is already sporting 120W fast charging. With this, as a “high-end” unit, it just makes no sense if its charging capability would be less appealing than its siblings.

Prior to that, DCS also claimed that Vivo would be offering an additional color for the model. According to the leak, it would be titanium, although it is unknown if it would just be the color of the model or if the company will actually use the material in the case of the device. If true, titanium will join the previously reported white, black, and cyan color options of X100s.

In the end, while DCS’ leaks are commonly accurate, the May launch should still be taken with a pinch of salt. As the tipster added, the launch timeline of Dimensity 9300+ is still “tentative.”

In related news, DCS added that the Dimensity 940 of MediaTek is also tentatively scheduled to be announced in October. As per other reports, the chip could power the Vivo X100 Ultra, although this is still not certain.