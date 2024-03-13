MediaTek Helio G85 SoC-powered Vivo Y03 debuts in Indonesia

Vivo has a new smartphone, and the company has decided to make its launch in Indonesia. One of the highlights of the latest model is its MediaTek Helio G85 chip alongside a decent 5,000mAh battery.

The Chinese smartphone brand launched Y03 in Indonesia this Tuesday, introducing the model as a budget option for the said market. Nonetheless, aside from its appealing price tag, the smartphone comes with several upgrades, which could attract possible buyers.

To start, Vivo Y03 gets a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) LCD display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which is complemented by a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Buyers have the option for 64GB or 128GB of expandable eMMC 5.1 storage, and both come in Gem Green and Space Black colorways.

Inside, it also houses a 5,000mAh battery, which is not different from its predecessor. However, Y03 now has 15W wired charging and comes with 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS support. It also has a fingerprint sensor, and Vivo claims that it also has an IP54 rating for dust and splash protection. Moreover, it also comes out of the box with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 ready.

Meanwhile, its camera system sports a 13MP primary sensor together with a QVGA camera and a flash. In front, on the other hand, there’s a 5MP sensor placed in the waterdrop notch at the top part of the display.

Currently, the 4GB/64GB variant is being offered for IDR 1,299,000 in Indonesia, which is around $83 or Rs 6,900. The 4GB/128GB, on the other hand, costs IDR 1,499,000 or around $96 or Rs 8,000. However, aside from Indonesia, it is unknown if it will launch in India and other markets in the future. One particular country where the model is expected to also come soon is Malaysia, where it recently received its SIRIM certification.