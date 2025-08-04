Vivo Y04s 4G launches in Indonesia with 6000mAh battery

Vivo has a new entry-level choice for its fans in Indonesia: the Vivo Y04s 4G. Yet, despite its affordability, it can impress with its huge battery, which has a 6000mAh capacity.

The new Vivo model is now listed in the said market for IDR1,399,000, and it is expected to be announced in more markets in the coming weeks. Colors include Crystal Purple and Jade Green.

Here are more details about the Vivo Y04s 4G: