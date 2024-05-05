Vivo Y100 4G: Everything You Need To Know

A new phone has launched in different markets in Asia: the Vivo Y100 4G.

The 4G smartphone joins the lineup of other affordable creations of the brand. The new Vivo Y100 has characteristics similar to those of other Vivo phones on the market. However, the new device employs the Snapdragon 685 chip instead of the more common Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor in the devices in the same price range.

Here are the other details of Vivo Y100 4G: