Vivo Y100 4G: Everything You Need To Know

A new phone has launched in different markets in Asia: the Vivo Y100 4G.
The 4G smartphone joins the lineup of other affordable creations of the brand. The new Vivo Y100 has characteristics similar to those of other Vivo phones on the market. However, the new device employs the Snapdragon 685 chip instead of the more common Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor in the devices in the same price range.
Here are the other details of Vivo Y100 4G:
- 6nm Snapdragon 685 4G chip
- 8GB RAM, plus 8GB extended RAM
- 256 GB storage with 1 TB expandable storage via a micro SD card
- 6.67” 120Hz AMOLED with 1800 nits local peak brightness
- 3D flat design
- 50MP main cam, 2MP bokeh
- 8MP selfie
- 5000mAh battery
- 80W FlashCharge capability
- Android 14-based Funtouch 14 OS
- In-display fingerprint scanning
- Breeze Green and Crystal Black colors
- 7.79mm thickness
- 186g weight
- IP54 rating
- Around $250 price tag