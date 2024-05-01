Vivo Y18E is officially here, and here’s what you need to know

The Vivo Y18E has finally been announced, giving us a new entry-level smartphone option in the market.
The new model is now available in India. The Y18E comes with a Helio G85 chip alongside 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage. It also houses a huge 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. However, note that the model’s 15W fast charging charger is sold separately, as the company confirmed.
Here are more details about the new phone:
- Helio G85
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- 6.56-inch 90Hz LCD
- 13MP primary lens, 0.08MP secondary lens
- 5MP front cam
- 5000mAh battery
- 15W fast charging
- Gem Green and Space Black color options
- 185g weight
- 163.63 x 75.85 x 8.39mm dimensions
- Android 14-based FunTouch OS
- IP54 rating
Unfortunately, Vivo still hasn’t shared the details of the model’s pricing. We will update this article soon with the said information.