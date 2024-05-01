Vivo Y18E is officially here, and here’s what you need to know

The Vivo Y18E has finally been announced, giving us a new entry-level smartphone option in the market.

The new model is now available in India. The Y18E comes with a Helio G85 chip alongside 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage. It also houses a huge 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. However, note that the model’s 15W fast charging charger is sold separately, as the company confirmed.

Here are more details about the new phone:

Helio G85

4GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

6.56-inch 90Hz LCD

13MP primary lens, 0.08MP secondary lens

5MP front cam

5000mAh battery

15W fast charging

Gem Green and Space Black color options

185g weight

163.63 x 75.85 x 8.39mm dimensions

Android 14-based FunTouch OS

IP54 rating

Unfortunately, Vivo still hasn’t shared the details of the model’s pricing. We will update this article soon with the said information.