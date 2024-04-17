Vivo Y200i appears on multiple databases, reveals details

The Vivo Y200i has made appearances on the Geekbench, 3C Certification, and China Telecom databases, which led to the discovery of its various features and hardware.

This could be an indication of the approaching launch of the model, as it is common for brands to gather the necessary certifications of their creations before announcing them to the public. One of the recent certifications it received came from China’s 3C Certification, which revealed things about its charging capabilities. The listing shows different model numbers of its chargers, but its main highlight is its 44W fast charging support.

While the 3C Certification doesn’t have the details of the model’s battery, the China Telecom database shows that the Y200i will have a 6000mAh-high capacity. The listing also shows a handful of other information about the phone, including its front and back designs, showing a full-screen 2408×1080p display with a center punch hole notch and a circular camera module placed in the top left corner of the back. Interestingly, the listing also details the three configurations of the model: 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB.

Ultimately, the device appeared on Geekbench bearing the V2354A model number. The listing shows that the device tested used an octa-core processor with Parrot codename and an Adreno 613 GPU, which points to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. With 8GB RAM and Android 14, the device in the test registered 3,199 and 7,931 in single-core and multi-core tests in Geekbench 4.4.

Via MySmartPrice