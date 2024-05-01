Vivo Y36s to get MediaTek Dimensity 6020, HD+ display, Android 13

The Vivo Y36s has recently appeared on the Google Play Console. According to the listing, the upcoming device will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chip, an HD+ display, and Android 13 as its operating system.

The device is expected to be a rebranded Vivo G2, making it another budget smartphone from the brand. As per reports, it is believed to make a global debut.

It was spotted in the said platform bearing the PD2318 model number, which affirms speculations about the device being related to G2. Aside from this, it offers specifications similar to those of the G2. According to the listing, the device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020, HD+ display with 720 X 1612 pixels resolution, a waterdrop notch for its selfie camera, Android 13, and 6GB RAM.

If speculations are true, it means that the Vivo Y36s could adopt the other areas of G2, including its 6.56” IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, 128GB and 256GB storage options, 13MP primary camera, 5MP selfie camera, 5,000mAh battery, and its 15W fast charging capability.

Via