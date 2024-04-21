Certification site listings reveal several Vivo Y38 5G details, including design

The Vivo Y38 5G model has made another appearance on two more certification databases, giving us more information about it before it launches next month.

The handheld is expected to be announced in May. With this, spotting the device on various platforms is not entirely surprising as it is certain that Vivo is now preparing for its launch. Now, it seems Vivo is continuously making progress in the preparation of its announcement, as it has been now on IMDA and NCC certification sites after its earlier appearances on the Bluetooth SIG website and Geekbench.

In the listings, the device also carries the same V2343 model number linked to it. According to its IMDA listing, the device will indeed be armed with 5G and NFC capabilities alongside support for several 5G bands (n1, n3, n7, n8, n28, n38, n41, and n78).

On the other hand, the NCC certification shares the charging adapter and battery model numbers of the device, suggesting the possibility of the model being armed with a 6000mAh battery and support for 44W fast charging capability. Aside from this, the listing shows the Vivo Y38 5G in various angles, revealing its rear camera island design, which is rounded, surrounded by a metal ring, and placed in the upper left corner of the back. It is believed that the module will house two sensors with an LED flash. It also has a flat display and back, with its rounded edges and sides being covered by a metal frame. In front, there is a punch hole cutout in the upper middle section of the screen for the selfie camera.

According to earlier reports, the Vivo Y38 5G will offer 8GB of RAM, with its storage coming at 128GB or 256GB. The storage capacity is reportedly available for expansion up to 1TB through the handheld’s card slot. Ultimately, the Y38 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, complemented by the Android 14 system.

Via