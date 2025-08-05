Vivo Y400’s 5G variant arrives in India

Vivo has finally unveiled the Vivo Y400 5G in India, following the arrival of its 4G sibling last week.

The model joins the Vivo Y400 4G in India. The two share huge similarities, except for the earlier model’s chip, which is a Snapdragon 685 SoC. The new phone also has a better selfie camera and faster charging speed.

In terms of design, nonetheless, both feature the same look, including a pill-shaped camera island and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

The Vivo Y400 5G comes in Glam White and Olive Green colorways. Sales will start on August 7 through Vivo India and several retailers. Its configurations include 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, priced at ₹21,999 and ₹23,999, respectively.

Here are more details about the Vivo Y400 5G:

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB

6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 1800nits peak brightness and in-display optical fingerprint sensor

50MP main camera + 2MP depth

32MP selfie camera

6000mAh battery

90W charging

Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

IP68 and IP69 ratings

Glam White and Olive Green

Source