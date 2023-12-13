What the Xiaomi Car logo might look like, according to leaks

Xiaomi SU7, the Xiaomi car, began to appear constantly on the streets in China. This caught the interest of Chinese citizens. The Xiaomi car’s design distinguishes it from other electric vehicles. Xiaomi SU7 presents a unique and innovative approach. One key element that stands out is the Xiaomi Car logo, an emblem that adds a touch of sophistication to the vehicle’s appearance.

Xiaomi Car Logo

The Xiaomi Car logo is a square emblem in chrome. It proudly represents the Xiaomi brand and is positioned on the front hood. The addition is simple and elegant, enhancing the car’s aesthetic appeal. It represents Xiaomi’s sleek and modern design philosophy. The logo is at the back of the vehicle is the “xiaomi” inscription on the trunk lid. This reinforces the brand identity.

Xiaomi Car Specs

The Xiaomi SU7 specifications reveal its impressive performance and stylish design. This electric car is not only about style, but also performance. With dimensions measuring 4997mm in length, 1963mm in width, and 1455mm in height, the Xiaomi SU7 boasts a top speed of 210 km/h. The dual motor system, with a combined power of 495kW (220kW + 275kW), ensures a dynamic driving experience.

Powering the Xiaomi SU7 is a CATL 800V ternary lithium battery, offering a robust energy source for sustained performance. The inclusion of a Lidar system on the roof adds an extra layer of safety and advanced driving capabilities. The tire options range from 245/45R19 to 245/40R20. They offer flexibility and customization for different preferences.

The Xiaomi SU7 has an impressive range of 800 kilometers. This showcases the brand’s commitment to practical and efficient electric vehicles. Anticipation is building as discussions suggest that deliveries may commence in the first quarter of 2024. Xiaomi stores are preparing exhibition spaces for the innovative Xiaomi Car.

The Xiaomi Car logo is the basically Xiaomi logo. It brings innovation and style to the electric vehicle market. The Xiaomi SU7 has an eye-catching design and cutting-edge specifications. The company is dedicated to environmental sustainability. It will greatly impact the automotive industry. Xiaomi is expanding its range of products. The Xiaomi Car showcases Xiaomi’s versatility and innovation.