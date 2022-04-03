Xiaomi Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27″: The best entry-level gaming monitor

Xiaomi has recently attached great importance to the gaming industry, manufacturing products such as gaming keyboards, mice and laptops in addition to monitors. The company is still new to the field of gamer-specific products, However, Xiaomi continues to quickly introduce new player peripherals and has made great strides. The Mi 2K gaming monitor sold globally has great features for gamers.

The Mi 2K Gaming Monitor is not the best monitor from Xiaomi, there are better Xiaomi monitors than this model, but this monitor offers enough features for most users. It has a 2K resolution, a refresh rate of 165 Hz and more features. The Xiaomi Mi 2K Gaming Monitor is the perfect size for you and your desk. The screen size of 27 inches is not small and offers comfortable use.

Xiaomi Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27″ technical specifications

Xiaomi Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27 has a refresh rate of 165 Hz and can offer the best gaming experience. The screen features a 2560×1440 resolution and has a 1ms response time. Mi 2K Gaming monitor can offer a vivid color with HDR support and a %95 DCI-P3 rate. The display comes with true 8-bit color. Xiaomi Mi 2K Gaming Monitor can protect your eye health with the TÜV low blue light certification and it does not tire your eyes. The screen has IPS technology and provides a 178° wide angle. You can use the monitor with ultra wide-angle and it offers an immersive experience thanks to the thin bezels it has.

The 165 Hz refresh rate is very important for users and improves the gaming experience compared to 60 Hz. Nowadays, 60 Hz monitors are almost exclusively used in offices and provide a poor experience. The high refresh rate of 165 Hz can display a smooth image. After the refresh rate, the response time is very important for gamers. The Xiaomi Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27 offers a low latency of 1ms, keeping you one step ahead in gaming. Its Adaptive-Sync technology eliminates tearing.

The display of the Xiaomi Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27 has a wide color gamut to provide vivid images. Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27″ covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 100% of the sRGB gamut. The screen has been carefully calibrated so that it can show lifelike colors.

Xiaomi Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27″ is better than its competitors?

The Xiaomi Mi 2K Gaming Monitor competes with many monitors with its high resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate, and low 1 ms response time. A high refresh rate and low response is a feature that almost all gaming monitors have, but the 2K resolution is one that most do not have many monitors. It is only found on high-end gaming monitors like the Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27.

The Xiaomi Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27 has almost the same price as monitors that offer similar features. Compared to features like 2K resolution, 165Hz and 1ms, it has normal prices. It can be purchased in global markets at prices ranging from $ 500 to $ 560. If you are a professional gamer, Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27 is the right model for you.