Which Xiaomi devices can use MIUI China Beta? You should try

Xiaomi has always rolled its updates for MIUI China Beta first, and only then moved on to global updates. This is mainly because it is a China based company. Beta updates also follow the same pattern. China beta updates are always first to come and then begins the Global Beta versions. We go deeper in the subject in another one of our contents. If you wish to know more about it, you can access the content here. To summarize:

First of all, if we explain what MIUI China Beta is, it is the beta updates that Xiaomi releases to certain devices specific to China on a daily, weekly basis. It gets updates frequently and new features are first seen in China Beta updates. These new features are tested in beta updates, and then with the updates to the stable version, new features that were tested in the China beta updates come out smoothly.

MIUI China Beta Supported Devices

Not all devices are always eligible for MIUI China Beta updates, this list varies depending on the circumstances. Currently, you can only get your hands on the new China Beta update if you have the devices listed below:

Mi MIX 4

Mi MIX FOLD

Mi 11 Ultra / Pro

Mi 11

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mi 11 LE (Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE)

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi Civi

Mi 10 Pro

Mi 10S

Mi 10

Mi 10 Ultra

Mi 10 Youth Edition (10 Lite Zoom)

Mi CC 9 Pro / Mi Note 10 / Mi Note 10 Pro

Mi Tab 5 Pro 5G

Mi Tab 5 Pro

Mi Tab 5

Redmi K40 Pro / Pro+ / Mi 11i / Mi 11X Pro

Redmi K40 / POCO F3 / Mi 11X

Redmi K40 Gaming / POCO F3 GT

Redmi K30 Pro / POCO F2 Pro

Redmi K30S Ultra / Mi 10T

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30 / POCO X2

Redmi Note 11 5G / Redmi Note 11T

Redmi Note 11 Pro / Pro+ (Xiaomi 11i / Hypercharge)

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G / POCO X3 GT

Redmi Note 10 5G / Redmi Note 10T 5G/ POCO M3 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G / Mi 10i / Mi 10T Lite

Redmi Note 9 5G / Redmi Note 9T 5G

Redmi Note 9 4G / Redmi 9 Power / Redmi 9T

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 10X Pro

After July 18, these devices will not get MIUI 13 Beta updates anymore

Mi CC9 Pro (Mi Note 10 / Pro)

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30 (POCO X2)

Mi 10

Mi 10 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro / Zoom (POCO F2 Pro)

Mi 10 Youth / Lite Zoom

To download MIUI China Beta, you need to register for MIUI China Beta. However, the only method to download without signing up is to use the MIUI Downloader app.