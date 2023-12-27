Why Xiaomi used HyperOS naming instead of MiOS?

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has recently unveiled a new operating system named HyperOS, replacing its previous MIUI. The standout feature of this new OS lies in its versatility, designed to seamlessly integrate across home appliances, automobiles, and mobile devices. While the initial plan was to christen it MiOS, the final decision to go with Xiaomi HyperOS was not without its reasons.

At the outset, the company aimed to name its new operating system MiOS. However, this plan encountered a roadblock as the patent for the name couldn’t be secured. The stumbling block emerged due to the striking similarity of MiOS with Apple’s iOS, with just a single-character difference. The patent office deemed this too close for comfort, making it impossible for Xiaomi to claim the MiOS moniker.

Upon closer inspection, the HyperOS source code reveals traces of the MiOS name in several instances. Despite the initial setback with the patent, Xiaomi chose to retain elements of its original choice within the coding framework of the new operating system.

The decision to shift from MiOS to HyperOS is a strategic move by Xiaomi to ensure a unique identity for its operating system while avoiding legal conflicts with existing brands, particularly Apple’s iOS. The choice of “Hyper” in the new name reflects the system’s dynamic and versatile nature, emphasizing its ability to seamlessly operate across diverse platforms.

Xiaomi HyperOS’s integration capabilities across home, car, and mobile devices are anticipated to redefine the user experience by creating a unified ecosystem. Users can expect a smoother transition between different devices, fostering a more connected and convenient digital lifestyle.

As Xiaomi continues to evolve in the tech landscape, the introduction of HyperOS marks a significant step towards innovation and adaptability. The challenges faced during the naming process only underscore the company’s commitment to delivering unique and distinctive products while navigating the complexities of the tech industry’s legal landscape. As users eagerly await the widespread implementation of Xiaomi HyperOS, it remains to be seen how this new operating system will shape the future of the company’s technological ecosystem.