Xiaomi 11 Pro, 11 Ultra receive HyperOS stable version update

Both the Xiaomi 11 Pro and Xiaomi 11 Ultra are now receiving the stable version of the update.

The move is part of Xiaomi’s continuous work of expanding the HyperOS availability on various Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices. Recently, several handhelds from the said brands have received the test version of the update. Now, the next step is to deliver a stable version of the HyperOS to its creations. After the Mi 10 series, 2021’s Xiaomi 11 Pro and Xiaomi 11 Ultra are also now receiving the update, with various users confirming this via multiple platforms.

The two models are included on the list of devices earlier reported to get the update in the second quarter of 2024. Others include the Mi 11X Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11 Lite, Xiaomi 11i, Mi 10, Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi 13C Series, Redmi 12, Redmi Note 11 Series, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi K50i, Poco F4, Poco M4 Pro, Poco C65, Poco M6, and Poco X6 Neo.

HyperOS will be replacing the old MIUI in certain models of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones. The Android 14-based HyperOS comes with several improvements, but Xiaomi noted that the main purpose of the change is “to unify all ecosystem devices into a single, integrated system framework.” This should allow seamless connectivity across all Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices, such as smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches, speakers, cars (in China for now through the newly launched Xiaomi SU7 EV), and more. Aside from that, the company has promised AI enhancements, faster boot and app launch times, enhanced privacy features, and a simplified user interface while using less storage space.