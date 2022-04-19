Xiaomi 11T Pro gets surprisingly good deal in India; How to grab it

Xiaomi 11T Pro is probably the most costlier Xiaomi device launched in India this year. It was announced in India at starting price range of INR 39,999 (USD 524). The company is now offering a limited time surprisingly good deal on the device. The smartphone is undoubtedly a steal deal with the discounted price, it provides specifications like Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and a 120Hz Super AMOLED Display.

Xiaomi 11T Pro deal; is it worth it?

The device was launched in India in three different variants; 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. It was priced at INR 39,999, INR 41,999 and INR 43,999 respectively. The brand is offering a huge deal on the device. If you buy the device from the official Mi store application, you will get an INR 1,000 instant discount coupon, on top of that the brand is offering an INR 5,000 extra discount if you buy it using the ICICI bank cards. Also, if you exchange any of your old device, you will be given an additional INR 5,000 exchange value for the device. But you can choose between any one; either a bank discount or exchange discount.

So, you are getting a total of INR 6,000 discount if you avail the first one and any one out of the two mentioned offers. By applying all the offers, you can grab the device starting at only INR 33,999, which is a steal deal for the package. It is worth mentioning that it’s a limited time offer and it may end anytime soon. So you better grab the device as soon as possible. The following discount is only available at the official Mi store application or the website.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro flaunts a 6.67-inches Super AMOLED Display with support of 120Hz high refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ certification, 1 Billion+ colour support, and AI Image Engine, MEMC and a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset with liquid cooling technology to ensure better thermal controls.