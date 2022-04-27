Xiaomi 12 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset!

Xiaomi has launched its most premium smartphone in India, Xiaomi 12 Pro. It’s a fantastic flagship device offering specifications such as a 2K+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset, 50MP Sony primary camera and much more. Indian fans were awaiting the launch after the global release of the product, and finally, the product officially landed in the country.

Xiaomi 12 Pro; Killer Specifications?

As for the specifications, the device offers almost everything you expect from a flagship smartphone. It flaunts a 6.73-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate support, up to 1500 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The device is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 based onboard storage. It will boot up on Android 12 based on MIUI 13 skin right out of the box.

It has got an overwhelming triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX 707 primary camera, a 50MP secondary ultrawide and a 50MP telephoto camera at last. The Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) has been provided along with the EIS on the rear camera. It is accompanied by a 32MP front-facing camera housed in the centre aligned punch-hole cutout. It further features Harman Kardon-tuned quad-speakers and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The device is backed by a 4600mAh battery with support of 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available in India in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB storage variants, with prices starting at INR 62,999 and rising to INR 66,999. As part of the launch promotions, ICICI bank cardholders can get a Rs 6,000 discount on the Xiaomi 12 Pro. There is also a Rs 4,000 introductory offer discount, bringing the total price for the base model down to Rs 52,999. It will be available for purchase beginning May 2nd, 2022 at 12 p.m. on Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, and Amazon.