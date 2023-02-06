Xiaomi 12 Pro MIUI 14 Update: Released for India

Today, Xiaomi has released the Xiaomi 12 Pro MIUI 14 update. This update brings a host of new features and improvements to the device, including a refreshed user interface, new home screen features, and improved performance.

One of the most notable changes in MIUI 14 is the new user interface, which has been redesigned to be more intuitive and easy to use. Also, in terms of performance, the MIUI 14 update brings several improvements, including faster app launch times, improved battery life, and better overall system stability. With the Xiaomi 12 Pro MIUI 14 update released for the India region, Xiaomi 12 Pro users will have the best experience. This is the first MIUI 14 update released to India. Soon many users will start getting MIUI 14 updates in India.

Xiaomi 12 Pro MIUI 14 Update

The Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched in 2021. It came out of the box with Android 12-based MIUI 13. It has not received any Android or MIUI updates yet. With the Xiaomi 12 Pro MIUI 14 update released today, the device received the first Android and MIUI update. You can now experience the wonderful innovations of MIUI 14. The new Android 13-based MIUI 14 version brings many optimizations and improvements. The build number of the update is V14.0.1.0.TLBINXM.

Xiaomi 12 Pro MIUI 14 Update India Changelog

As of 6 February 2023, the changelog of the Xiaomi 12 Pro MIUI 14 update released for the India region is provided by Xiaomi.

[MIUI 14] : Ready. Steady. Live.

[Highlights]

MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

[Basic experience]

MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.

[Personalization]

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

Super icons will give your Home screen a new look. (Update the Home screen and Themes to the latest version to be able to use Super icons.)

Home screen folders will highlight the apps you need most making them just one tap away from you.

[More features and improvements]

Search in Settings is now more advanced. With search history and categories in results, everything looks much crisper now.

[System]

Updated Android security patch to January 2023. Increased System security.

Xiaomi 12 Pro MIUI 14 Update EEA Changelog

As of January 14, 2023, the changelog of the first Xiaomi 12 Pro MIUI 14 update released for the EEA region is provided by Xiaomi.

[MIUI 14] : Ready. Steady. Live.

[Highlights]

MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

[Basic experience]

MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.

[Personalization]

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

Super icons will give your Home screen a new look. (Update the Home screen and Themes to the latest version to be able to use Super icons.)

Home screen folders will highlight the apps you need most making them just one tap away from you.

[More features and improvements]

Search in Settings is now more advanced. With search history and categories in results, everything looks much crisper now.

[System]

Updated Android security patch to January 2023. Increased System security.

Where can download the Xiaomi 12 Pro MIUI 14 update?

The Xiaomi 12 Pro MIUI 14 update rolled out to Mi Pilots first. If no bugs are found, it will be accessible to all users. You will be able to download the Xiaomi 12 Pro MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have the chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the Xiaomi 12 Pro MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.