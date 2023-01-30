Xiaomi 12X MIUI 14 Update: Get ready for a new look and feel

MIUI 14 is the latest version of Xiaomi’s custom Android operating system. MIUI is designed to enhance the user experience on Xiaomi devices by offering new features, improved performance, and a refreshed design.

It includes new home screen features, improved performance, redesigned apps, and more. The system also has new wallpapers, super icons, and animal widgets. MIUI 14 is based on the latest version of Android and is available for a number of Xiaomi smartphones. Xiaomi 12X is a flagship smartphone from the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi. It features a small, high-resolution display, fast processing, and a good camera system.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor and comes with ample storage and memory. The 12X also has fast charging capabilities and 5G connectivity. It runs on Xiaomi’s custom Android operating system MIUI, and offers a blend of features and performance that make it an attractive option for those looking for an affordable but powerful smartphone.

We know there are people using this impressive phone. What is the latest status of the Xiaomi 12X MIUI 14 update? What improvements will the new MIUI interface based on Android 13 provide? We can say that the update is now ready and will be available in the near future. The new MIUI 14 interface will provide significant battery and performance improvements thanks to Android 13. Now is the time to make Xiaomi 12X users happy!

Xiaomi 12X MIUI 14 Update

The Xiaomi 12X is a flagship smartphone developed and produced by Xiaomi. It was announced in December 2021. The device features a 6.22-inch 1080 x 2400 resolution, 120Hz AMOLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor. The model comes out of the box with Android 11 based MIUI 13 and currently runs on Android 12 based MIUI 13.

With the new Android 13-based MIUI 14, Xiaomi 12X will now run much faster, more stable, and more responsive. In addition, this update should offer new home screen features to users. So, is the Xiaomi 12X MIUI 14 update ready? Yes, it is ready and will be released to users very soon. MIUI 14 Global will be a more advanced MIUI interface with the optimizations of the Android 13 operating system. This makes it the best MIUI ever.

Here comes the Xiaomi 12X MIUI 14 builds! The last internal MIUI builds are V14.0.1.0.TLDEUXM and V14.0.5.0.TLDCNXM. MIUI 14 built on the Android 13 operating system, will be available to Xiaomi 12X users very soon. So when will this update be rolled out to users? What is the release date of the Xiaomi 12X MIUI 14 update?

The MIUI 14 update should be released in 1-2 weeks. Because these builds have been tested for a long time and are prepared for you to have the best experience! We think the update rollout will begin for Mi Pilots in a few days. Please wait patiently until then. We will inform you about new developments.

Where can download the Xiaomi 12X MIUI 14 Update?

You will be able to download the Xiaomi 12X MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have a chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the Xiaomi 12X MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.