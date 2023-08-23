Xiaomi 13 series Android 14 Stable update is released for lucky users

Mobile technology giant Xiaomi has started releasing the long-awaited Android 14 based MIUI update for its flagship models, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. This update is designed to bring advanced optimizations and new features of Android 14 to users. However, it is important to note that this update is currently in the beta stage, and stable versions will be provided in the future.

Xiaomi 13 / Pro’s Stable Android 14 Based MIUI Update

Xiaomi is diligently conducting preparatory work to offer users a better experience with this update. Android 14 introduces a range of innovations and improvements to align with today’s requirements. Nevertheless, it should be kept in mind that this update is still in the testing phase and may contain some errors. Despite being the initial stable release, it has been primarily rolled out to internal test users due to its incomplete adaptation.

The build number for the update is MIUI-V14.0.0.11.UMBCNXM for Xiaomi 13 Pro and MIUI-V14.0.0.11.UMCCNXM for Xiaomi 13. Users can utilize recovery links to install the update. However, it’s important to remember not to forget reverting to the previous stable version after trying out the new one. Managing the update process carefully holds significant importance in preventing potential issues.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Android 14 Stable Beta Update

Xiaomi 13 Android 14 Stable Beta Update

Upon examining the new Android 14-based MIUI structure, it is indicated that the Android base is identified as UKQ1.230705.002. This signifies Xiaomi’s ongoing testing of the Android 14 stable version on the MIUI interface. It’s well-known that Xiaomi meticulously prepares its updates and works diligently to ensure users have the best experience possible.

The release of the Android 14 based MIUI update for Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro models is an exciting development for users. Nevertheless, it must be emphasized that the update is still in the testing phase and may include some errors. Users should manage the update process carefully and be prepared for potential issues. Xiaomi’s leadership in the technology field and its user-centric approach enable the successful management of such updates.