Xiaomi 13 Ultra battery tested by DxOMark, decent results but a big disappointment for the charging time.

Xiaomi has been offering fast charging in their phones for a long time, and Xiaomi 13 Ultra is just another one phone with fast charging. However, DxOMark’s findings suggest that some users might be disappointed with the charging time of the 13 Ultra.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra under battery test

Compared to Apple and Samsung, Xiaomi’s fast charging is still considerably fast but it appears that Xiaomi intentionally limits the 13 Ultra’s charging speed during wired charging, perhaps to prevent overheating. DxOMark’s charging speed graph shows that the phone consumes around 80W of power during the beginning of wired charging, but then it drops to below 40W, leading to a huge reduction in charging speed.

The phone has an energy consumption of about 50W during the beginning of wireless charging, while the charging speed is slowed down after a while, but the charging speed still remains above 40W. Xiaomi 13 Ultra wired charging is completed in 49 minutes, while wireless charging is completed in 55 minutes.

There is a tiny difference of only 6 minutes between wired charging and wireless charging, but Xiaomi 13 Ultra supports wireless charging at 50W while wired charging is 90W, which shows that Xiaomi intentionally charges the 13 Ultra slowly during a wired charging session.

During DxOMark’s testing, there was no explicit mention of whether the charging speed boost in MIUI was enabled or not. As the details of their test methodology remain undisclosed, it is uncertain whether their Xiaomi 13 Ultra unit used by DxOMark had this feature activated. It is possible that Xiaomi released the phone without intentionally limiting the charging speed, but instead, they might have chosen to disable the boost option. The reason behind having this option in MIUI is to allow users who prioritize a longer battery lifespan to deactivate it as per their preference. Xiaomi 13 Ultra should actually charge within 35 minutes (advertised).

Xiaomi 13 Ultra battery life

Despite the slowness of charging speed, Xiaomi 13 Ultra still boasts impressive overall battery performance. The 13 Ultra actually charges quite fast but this was not what everyone expected to see from a Chinese flagship. In fact, 13 Ultra offers faster wireless charging than S23 Ultra. Xiaomi 13 Ultra‘s wireless charging has been completed in just 55 minutes while it took 1 hour and 21 minutes to charge S23 Ultra as wired.

Charging speed is not the only thing that matters when it comes to battery performance, but also the actual usage time. In DxOMark’s rankings for the Ultra-Premium category, the phone holds the 11th position.

DxOMark’s report indicates that under light usage, Xiaomi 13 Ultra can last for 79 hours (2 and a half hours daily), 56 hours under 4 hours daily usage, and 35 hours under intense usage (7 hours daily). This means the phone can provide more than 7 hours of screen time per day even under severe usage conditions, thanks to its 5000 mAh battery and efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra performs better than average when it comes to activities like listening to music, watching movies, or playing games. However, one aspect where it falls short is its GPS performance, which is below average compared to other phones.

For a more detailed analysis of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s battery test, you can visit DxOMark’s official site here: Xiaomi 13 Ultra battery test. Don’t forget to share your thoughts on Xiaomi 13 Ultra in the comments section!