Xiaomi 13 Ultra finally gets HyperOS update

Xiaomi has started rolling out the highly anticipated HyperOS update for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which marks a significant leap in user experience. Exclusive to the European region, this revolutionary update positions the Xiaomi 13 Ultra as a leader in adapting the evolutive features of HyperOS.

Based on the stable Android 14 platform, the HyperOS update brings a series of improvements that elevate system optimization and provide an outstanding user experience. At a significant size of 5.5 GB, the HyperOS update has the unique build number OS1.0.5.0.UMAEUXM and shows a comprehensive enhancement of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s capabilities.

Changelog

As of December 18, 2023, the changelog of Xiaomi 13 Ultra HyperOS update released for the EEA region is provided by Xiaomi.

[System]

Android Security Patch updated to December 2023.

[Comprehensive refactoring]

Xiaomi HyperOS comprehensive refactoring optimizes performance for individual devices

Dynamic thread priority adjustment and dynamic task cycle evaluation allow for optimal performance and power efficiency

Energy-efficient rendering framework for improved performance and smoother animations

Integrated SOC enables smoother hardware resource allocation and dynamic prioritizing of computing power

Smart IO engine focuses on prioritizing important current tasks and reduces insufficient resource allocation

Upgraded memory management engine makes frees up more resources and makes memory usage more efficient

Storage refresh technology makes your device work fast for much longer via smart defragmentation

Intelligent network selection makes your connection smoother in poor network environments

Super NFC boasts higher speed, faster connection rate, and lower power consumption

Smart signal selection engine dynamically adjusts antenna behavior to improve signal stability

Upgraded network collaboration capabilities significantly reduce network lagging

[Vibrant Aesthetics]

A global aesthetic overhaul inspired by life itself, revolutionizing the look and feel of the device.

Introducing a new animation language for wholesome and intuitive interactions.

Natural colors infuse vibrancy and vitality into every aspect of the device.

All-new system font with support for multiple writing systems.

Redesigned Weather app providing essential information alongside an immersive portrayal of weather conditions.

Streamlined notifications focusing on crucial information, presented in the most efficient manner.

Lock screen visuals transformed into art posters with dynamic rendering and multiple effects.

Revamped Home screen icons featuring new shapes and colors.

In-house multi-rendering technology ensuring delicate and comfortable visuals throughout the system.

Upgraded multi-window interface for enhanced multitasking convenience.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s HyperOS update is currently being rolled out to users participating in the HyperOS Pilot Tester program, showing Xiaomi’s commitment to deep testing ahead of a larger rollout. While the first phase is taking place in Europe, users worldwide can expect the HyperOS update to be widely rolled out in the near future.

The update link is accessible via HyperOS Downloader and patience is recommended while the update is rolled out to all users. Now equipped with HyperOS, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is poised to redefine the smartphone experience for enthusiasts around the world.