Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch event will be held globally in April 18, first sample shots taken by Xiaomi 13 Ultra are here!

Earlier, some leaks coming from Chinese websites revealed the expected date for launch of Xiaomi 13 Ultra as April 18. Now, it has been officially confirmed that the global launch of Xiaomi 13 Ultra will indeed take place on April 18.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch

Xiaomi just dropped a bunch of images of the new Xiaomi 13 Ultra on their official Twitter and Weibo accounts and also let us know when the phone will be revealed. The launch event will be held both in China and globally on the same day, we’ll finally get to know how much it will cost in both China and globally at the same time.

The launch event will take place on 18.04.2023 at 19:00 (GMT+8). Xiaomi’s teaser image actually reveals the phone comes with a quad camera setup. Although all the details aren’t available at the moment we have some specifications of Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s camera setup. Xiaomi 13 Ultra will come with a main camera that has a 1-inch Sony IMX 989 sensor and a variable aperture. This means that the camera’s aperture can be adjusted to allow more or less light to be captured, depending on the lighting conditions. Variable aperture is not something commonly found on current smartphones. It will also come with a 3.2x telephoto camera, and a 5x periscope telephoto camera. An ultra-wide angle camera will be present as well.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra sample images

Xiaomi has posted photos captured with Xiaomi 13 Ultra on their official Weibo account, as they have not been made available on Twitter yet we have taken all the photos on Weibo for you. Here are the images taken from the Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s cameras.

Upon taking a look at some photos they really look impressive. Unlike many smartphones that do their trick and produce photos with an artificial look after the software processing, Xiaomi 13 Ultra captures pictures with natural colors.

Xiaomi 13 Pro features a “floating telephoto camera” that moves mechanically inside the phone, allowing the telephoto camera to function like a macro camera. Although there are no detailed specifics yet, Xiaomi 13 Ultra may also feature this kind of technology. Xiaomi 13 Pro captures excellent macro shots with the help of its telephoto lens.

We have previously shared the leaked pricing information of Xiaomi 13 Ultra on our previous article, you can read it here: Xiaomi 13 Ultra pricing and storage configurations revealed, base model is priced at $915!