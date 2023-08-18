Xiaomi 13T Pro’s render images have emerged: Leica Powered Camera Coming

As the unveiling of the Xiaomi 13T series approaches, render images have surfaced, providing a glimpse of what’s to come. MySmartPrice has shared render images of the upcoming 13T Pro model. The smartphone will feature a Leica-supported Sony IMX707 camera sensor. Unlike the Redmi K60 Ultra, this new sensor can capture more light, promising significantly improved night photography. The 13T series is set to be available for purchase in the first week of September. Here are all the details!

Xiaomi 13T Pro’s render images

Xiaomi 13T Pro will differentiate itself from Redmi K60 Ultra in certain aspects. The main camera will be upgraded to IMX 707, and there will be no macro camera. Instead of a macro camera, we will see a telephoto camera. The device will feature the Omnivision OV50D telephoto sensor. As for other features of the device, it houses a powerful SOC. The Dimensity 9200+ takes the spotlight with its high performance and ability to record [email protected] videos. Xiaomi 13T Pro is capable of capturing high-resolution videos. Now, let’s take a look at the render images of 13T Pro!

The leaked renders provide insight into the upcoming Xiaomi 13T Pro, showcasing a design reminiscent of the Redmi K60 Ultra. Available in sleek Black and stylish Blue color choices, the Blue variant appears to sport an elegant leather back, as depicted in the images. Notably, these renders also hint at a Leica-tuned camera arrangement, suggesting an emphasis on photography.

Further details revealed by the images include the placement of the power and volume buttons along the device’s right edge. The lower side of the handset accommodates a speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, and a SIM card slot. On the front, a central punch-hole cutout on the display is apparent, designated for the selfie camera.

Given that the Xiaomi 13T Pro is poised to be introduced as a global counterpart to the Redmi K60 Ultra, certain features are expected to remain consistent. This encompasses a 6.67-inch OLED display featuring a high 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels.

Beneath the surface, the smartphone will derive its power from MediaTek’s octa-core Dimensity 9200+ SoC, as indicated by a Geekbench listing. Anticipated variants of the device include configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB and 512GB.

Regarding its photographic capabilities, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is anticipated to incorporate a triple-camera system. This module is projected to encompass a 50MP primary camera, leveraging the Sony IMX707 sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. We will let you know when there is more information.

