Xiaomi 14 series with Xiaomi SU7 design is unveiled

Xiaomi recently made an announcement. The tech giant has caught our attention again. They introduced the Xiaomi SU7, a groundbreaking electric vehicle. It’s designed to revolutionize the automotive industry. Inspired by the success of their smartphones, Xiaomi has taken a bold step into the world of electric cars. They introduced three vibrant colors for the SU7—Aqua Blue and Verdant Green and Mint Gray.

The Xiaomi SU7 edition devices comes in striking Aqua Blue and Verdant Green variants. It promises an eco-friendly driving experience and a stylish touch, reflecting Xiaomi’s commitment to innovation and design. The integration of these bold and refreshing colors nods to Xiaomi’s ability to infuse creativity into every aspect of their product lineup.

But that’s not all Xiaomi has in store for us. The company has introduced these two new colors for the latest flagship, the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. They also introduced two new colors for the Xiaomi Watch S3.

These colors only available impressive 16 GB RAM and a massive 1 TB storage capacity variant. They are geared towards those who demand high performance. They also offer ample storage for their computing needs.

They also introduced the new colors for Xiaomi Watch S3. This color in smartwatch is available in E-SIM-capable variants with limited colors. The Xiaomi Watch S3 SU7 Edition is priced at 1099 CNY.

For those eager to get their hands on Xiaomi’s latest releases, here’s a quick look at the pricing:

Xiaomi 14 SU7 Edition: 4999 CNY

Xiaomi 14 Pro SU7 Edition: 5999 CNY

Xiaomi Watch S3 SU7 Edition: 1099 CNY

Xiaomi’s commitment to innovation, style, and affordability is evident in these new releases. The company is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the tech world. Consumers can look forward to a seamless blend of performance, design, and connectivity in their daily lives. Whether you’re eyeing the sleek electric drives of the SU7 or the powerful computing capabilities of the Xiaomi 14 series, Xiaomi’s latest lineup has something for everyone.