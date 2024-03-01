Xiaomi shares 14 Ultra component pricelist; Motherboard replacement hits over $400

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is undeniably a stunning model filled with interesting features. However, given its state as a premium model in the Xiaomi 14 series, it is unsurprising that you might end up spending a lot depending on the part that would break.

Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra are now available and seem to be a hit with fans, especially the former, which is the top model in the series. According to Lu Weibing, Xiaomi’s president, the European sales of its 14 Ultra tripled compared to last year’s generation. The executive added that the model “has been stocked twice in advance, and the continuous delivery rhythm has been enhanced” to ensure that the supply will be sufficient.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes in three configurations, with the prices depending on the RAM and storage capacity you’ll choose: 12GB of RAM + 256GB storage ($904), 16GB of RAM + 512GB storage ($973), and 16GB of RAM + 1TB storage ($1,084). Needless to say, the prices of the model are not entirely cheap, but that is not the only thing you should consider in case you want to have one.

Aside from the price of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the spare part replacement of the unit could also be costly. This, nonetheless, will depend on the part that would have to be replaced. As expected, the motherboard of the unit is not the part you’ll wish to experience an issue with, as it could cost you over $400 for a replacement part plus a labor fee for non-warranty maintenance.

According to Xiaomi, this is the pricelist of 14 Ultra’s components: