Leaker: Xiaomi 15, 15 Pro are the first devices to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

Xiaomi has the exclusive first launch rights for the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. According to a tipster, the company would inject the component into its Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro devices, which are rumored to launch this October.

That’s according to a claim from well-known leaker Yogesh Brar on X, noting that the brand still has the right to release the first devices that will be armed by the SoC. This is unsurprising as the Chinese smartphone giant was also one of the first companies to launch their smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. To recall, during the launch of the chip, the company announced the model.

Now, it seems this will also be the case for the Xiaomi 15 series, with Brar claiming that Xiaomi still has the same rights for the chip. The tipster shared that the titan will do this with the launch of the upcoming Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro. According to earlier reports, the series will indeed use the Qualcomm brand for the processors of its next flagship.

Here are the current details we know about the series:

The mass production of the model is said to be happening this September. As expected, the launch of Xiaomi 15 will start in China. As for its date, there is still no news about it, but it is certain that it will follow the launch of Qualcomm’s next-gen silicon since the two companies are partners. Based on past launches, the phone could be unveiled in early 2025.

Xiaomi has a huge preference for Qualcomm, so the new smartphone is likely to use the same brand. And if earlier reports are true, it could be the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, allowing the model to surpass its predecessor.

Xiaomi will reportedly adopt emergency satellite connectivity, which was first introduced by Apple in its iPhone 14. Currently, there are no other details on how the company will do it (as Apple made a partnership to use the satellite of another company for the feature) or how vast the availability of the service will be.

The 90W or 120W charging charging speed is also expected to arrive in Xiaomi 15. There’s still no certainty about it, but it would be good news if the company could offer the faster speed for its new smartphone.

The base model of Xiaomi 15 might get the same 6.36-inch screen size as its predecessor, while the Pro version is reportedly getting a curved display with thin 0.6mm bezels and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. According to claims, the refresh rate of the creation could also range from 1Hz to 120Hz.

The Pro model is believed to offer a 1-inch 50 MP OV50K main camera alongside 1/2.76-inch 50 MP JN1 ultrawide and 1/2-inch OV64B periscope telephoto lenses.

Leakers claim that Xiaomi 15 Pro will also have thinner frames than competitors, with its bezels set to be as thin as 0.6mm. If true, this will be thinner than the 1.55mm bezels of the iPhone 15 Pro models.

On the other hand, Brar underscored that After Xiaomi, other brands will immediately follow the announcement of their own Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-powered devices. As shared by the leaker, OnePlus and iQOO could be the next companies to follow the move with their debut announcement of the OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13, respectively.