Xiaomi 17 series unit sales reach over 5.5M

The entire Xiaomi 17 series has reportedly already sold more than 5.5 million units.

The series debuted in September last year and went global last February. While the Chinese giant is now preparing the Xiaomi 18 series, the current lineup continues to make a mark in the market.

Following an earlier report in May that said the series had around 4.7M unit sales, a new tip says the lineup’s overall unit sales figure has already exceeded 5.5 million. Meanwhile, from around 200,000 in May, the Ultra variant has allegedly now sold 230,700 units.

To recall, the series was a huge success from the start, with the Pro series selling out immediately due to high demand. The Pro and Pro Max both feature rear displays that serve various purposes, including viewing notifications, taking main camera selfies, gaming, and more.

The Ultra, on the other hand, arrived as a camera-focused variant, featuring a powerful triple camera system, which boasts a 50MP 1″ Light Fusion 1050L main unit with the LOFIC ultra-high dynamic range technology. It is paired with a 50MP ultrawide unit and a 75-100mm 200MP Samsung HPE 1/1.4″ periscope telephoto with a continuous optical zoom. In front, there’s a 50MP selfie camera on its 6.9″ M10 AMOLED screen.

Its photography power is further underscored in the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition, which, although it offers the same camera specifications as the standard Ultra, comes with additional features, such as 3:2 Leica Moment modes and dual-satellite communication. It also features a mechanical zoom ring, allowing users to directly adjust its exposure, focal length, and white balance. As usual, the special variant comes with a retro design, highlighted by its dual-tone back panel. The package also comes with additional accessories, such as a magnetic case, a lens cover, and more.

Via