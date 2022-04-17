Xiaomi 30W Wireless Charging Bluetooth Speaker Review: Listen Music While Charging

The Xiaomi 30W Wireless Charging Bluetooth Speaker one of the most surprising products on the market. With its wireless charging function, you can watch movies while your speaker charges. This Bluetooth speaker also offers superior sound quality, making it the perfect choice for music lovers. In addition, the sleek design of the speaker is sure to complement any home decor.

Xiaomi 30W Wireless Charging Bluetooth Speaker Box

When you first open the box, you’ll notice that the packaging is still elegantly designed, with thename of the product in large letters against a simple white background. The main features of the speaker are clearly marked in the lower right corner, including Bluetooth 5.0 and 30W wireless fast charging.

The speaker itself is tightly wrapped in plastic to prevent any damage during shipping. Once you remove it from the packaging, you’ll see that it’s a sleek and stylish design that will look great in any room. The top of the speaker has a smooth surface for easy wire-free charging, and the bottom has a rubberized base to prevent sliding.

Xiaomi 30W Wireless Charging Bluetooth Speaker Ports

When it comes to charging your devices, you want a charger that is going to be powerful and efficient. The input power of the charger is 15V-3.0A, so you know it’s going to get the job done quickly. The charging interface adopts the same DC interface as the Redmi speaker, which is great because it means you won’t have to buy a new cable if you have other Redmi speaker product.

The only downside is that it’s not a universal charging interface, it does not use USB interface. So if you lose or break your cable, you’ll have to buy a new one specifically for this charger. Overall, though, the benefits of this charger make it worth considering.

Xiaomi 30W Wireless Charging Bluetooth Speaker Design

You’ll be pleasantly surprised at how slender the Xiaomi wireless charging Bluetooth speaker is. It’s just the right thickness too – not too thick and not too thin. The sides taper in slightly, giving it a sleek look. The top and bottom are flat, so it won’t wobble when you place it on a table or shelf. The speaker grill is made of fabric, and the rest of the body is plastic. There are four rubber feet on the bottom to prevent slipping and protect surfaces from scratches.

You’ll notice the front of the speaker is made of a fabric material, which feels great and looks even better. There are two 5W speakers distributed on the left and right sides of the fabric. The charging area uses a rubber ring to prevent slipping, and there’s an indicator light in the middle of the lower bracket. This means normal charging. All together, these design choices make for a great user experience.

On the back of the speaker, you’ll see a cooling hole and a DC power supply hole. The cooling hole is there to help keep your speaker from overheating, and the DC power supply hole is for connecting a power source. If you’re using batteries, you’ll need to make sure that they’re fully charged before using your speaker. If you’re using an AC adapter, you’ll need to plug it into an outlet.

Xiaomi 30W Wireless Charging Bluetooth Speaker Connection

You’ll notice two patterns on the left side of the top surface of your Xiaomi Wireless Charging Bluetooth speaker. These are the NFC and Bluetooth logos. Your speaker is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, which has a transmission range of up to 10M. This means you can enjoy your music without being tethered to your speaker.

Simply place your speaker within range of your Bluetooth-enabled device, and you’ll be able to stream your favorite tunes wirelessly. So go ahead and move about freely while you enjoy your music – with Xiaomi wireless charging Bluetooth speaker, you have the freedom to roam.

Xiaomi 30W Wireless Charging Bluetooth Speaker Buttons

The top surface of your new headphones houses the system indicator, power button, volume -, volume +, and microphone. To start pairing for the first time, simply press and hold the power button for 3 seconds. If you ever need to pair a new device, no worries! Just press and hold the power button for 6 seconds in the off state to pair the new device. And that’s it! You’re all set to enjoy your new headphones.

Xiaomi 30W Wireless Charging Bluetooth Speaker Charging Function

You’re probably most excited about the Xiaomi wireless charging Bluetooth speaker’s Qi wireless charging function. Qi wireless charging refers to a technology that uses the Qi wireless charging standard to wirelessly charge handheld low-power devices such as mobile phones and cameras by electromagnetic induction. Qi is the international standard for wireless charging developed by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). The consortium was founded in 2008 by ConvenientPower, Fulton Innovation, LG Electronics, Motorola, Nokia, Panasonic, Royal Philips Electronics, Samsung, SanDisk, Sony Ericsson. As of March 2014, more than 200 companies were members of the WPC.

Xiaomi 30W Wireless Charging Bluetooth Speaker Price

You’re looking for a speaker that packs a punch, and you don’t want to have to worry about wires getting in the way. The Xiaomi 30W Wireless Charging Bluetooth Speaker is just what you need. This speaker offers high-quality sound in a compact package, and it’s wireless charging capabilities make it easy to keep it powered up. The speaker also features Bluetooth 5.*, so you can easily connect it to your favorite music source. And with a price tag of just $69.99, it’s a great value for the money. So if you’re looking for a high-quality wireless charger speaker, the Xiaomi 30W Wireless Charging Bluetooth Speaker is a great option.

