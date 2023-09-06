Xiaomi 67W GaN charger released with very tiny design for $23

Xiaomi has unveiled a brand new charger, and the new Xiaomi 67W GaN charger boasts a impressively sleeker design compared to the 67W charging adapter packaged with Xiaomi smartphones. Most of the Chinese OEMs including Xiaomi, have recently achieved noteworthy progress in the development of fast charging, and Xiaomi is currently focused on shrinking the size of charging adapters while maintaining their electrical output. People have begun to own many tech devices, and since almost all devices feature a Type-C charging port, the users can buy this new adapter and charge their laptops, tablets and phones with the help of 67W electric output.

Xiaomi claims that the new adapter is 40% smaller than the previous 67W charging adapter when it comes the size. The device has a Type-C port with 67W of power output, and it measures 32.2×32.2×32.2×50.3mm. The five constant voltage output modes supported by this charger are 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/2.25A, 15V/3A, and 20V/3.25A.

Xiaomi 67W GaN charger supports the company’s proprietary 67W rapid charging and has a PPS voltage mode of 11V/6.1A. OAdditionally, this new 67W GaN charger extends support to the UFCS 1.0 unified fast charging protocol, enabling high-speed charging for non-Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi has recently launched this charger in China, and it is not yet available on global market. The new compact Xiaomi 67W GaN charger includes a 1.5M Type-C to Type-C cable in the box and carries a price tag of 169 CNY, equivalent to approximately 23 USD.

In fact, Xiaomi had previously introduced a compact GaN charger, but a new addition with this latest model is its compatibility with the UFCS 1.0 charging protocol, making it possible to fast charge devices beyond Xiaomi and other brands.

Source: Xiaomi