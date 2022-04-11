Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black Review | Wi-Fi 6 and more

Nowadays a good internet connection is very important for many people. If you spend a lot of time online, having a fast, stable and high quality internet connection may be especially important for you. In this case picking the right router for your needs can be a great idea. As an amazing router option made by Xiaomi, Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black can be the choice that you are looking for.

When it comes to internet connection modems and routers are the tools that we use for specific purposes. If you are looking for a router with many great features, you might want to check out Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black. Here on this detailed review we are going to take a deep look into the features of this product.

Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black Specs

If you are planning to get a new router, you might be curious about its technical specifications. Because certain features in this category can impact the level of usefulness you get from the router. This is true for Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black as well. So we are now going to take a look at the specs of this wonderful router.

Firstly, we will start by checking out its size and weight, which may be especially important when you are picking a place to put the router. Then we are going to learn about other specs of this product like its processor, operating system, connection features, encryption and so on. Finally we will conclude the specs section by learning about the product’s operating humidity and similar qualities about its performance.

Size and Weight

Regarding the technical specs of a router, size is among the very important ones that many users care about. Because a router that is too large may not be attractive for some users. Since it can be more difficult to easily find a good place for a big router, you might be looking for one with a more manageable size.

Basically the dimensions of Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black are 408 mm x 133 mm x 177 mm. So in inches the dimensions of this product are roughly around 16 x 5.2 x 6.9. While it may be a large router, it doesn’t take a huge amount of space. In terms of its weight the product weighs around 0.5 kg (~1.1 lbs). Therefore it is not an exceptionally heavy product either.

Processor and OS

Many different specs may be important to consider if you are planning to buy a new router. And among the specs, the processor of the product can be highly important. Because it can affect the usefulness of the router in many ways to a great extent. Along with this, the operating system of the router is worth checking out, too.

In these categories, Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black can be a fairly decent option to pick and start using. Because the product has IPQ8071A 4-core A53 1.4 GHz CPU as its processor. In addition its operating system is Mi Wi-Fi ROM intelligent router operating system based on a highly customized version of OpenWRT. So in terms of processor and OS, this is a quite good router to get.

ROM, Memory and Connections

As we have just discussed, the processor and the operating system of a router can be highly important to consider. Along with this, factors such as ROM and memory of the router may be significant, too. Because these can affect the usefulness of the router greatly in certain ways. Moreover, another important factor that you may want to know about is the wireless features of the router.

Basically this router has a ROM of 256 MB and a memory of 512 MB. With this level of memory, the device supports up to 248 devices connected at once. As its wireless specs, the device supports 2.4 GHz (up to IEEE 802.11ax protocol, theoretical maximum speed of 574 Mbps) and 5 GHz (up to IEEE 802.11ax protocol, theoretical maximum speed of 2402 Mbps).

Encryption and Security

Concerning the specs of a router, the product’s connection specs as well as its performance matters a lot for most users. However, this is not the end of the story for many people. Along with performance levels, security levels and encryption methods are important for a lot of people as well. So at this point we are going to check out these factors for Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black.

As far as Wi-Fi encryption, this product provides WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK/WPA3-SAE encryption. Moreover, it provides access control (blacklist and whitelist), SSID hiding and smart unauthorized access prevention. In terms of network security it offers features such as guest network, DoS, SPI firewall, IP and MAC address binding, IP and MAC filtering.

Performance, Ports, Etc.

Now at this point, let’s take a look at various features like ports of the product as well as its antennas and lights. In addition, let’s check out some factors that can be important in terms of performance of the product. Firstly, it has one 10/100/1000M self-adaptive WAN port (Auto MDI/MDIX) and three 10/100/1000M self-adaptive LAN ports (Auto MDI/MDIX).

Then the product has six external high-gain antennas as well as one external AIoT antenna. And as far as its lights, this router has seven LED indicator lights in total, comprising of one SYSTEM light, one INTERNET light, four LAN lights and one AIoT status light. The product has natural heat dissipation and its working temperature is 0°C to 40°C, while its storage temperature is -40°C to +70°C. Meanwhile the products working humidity is 10% – 90% RH (no condensation) and its storage humidity is 5% – 90% RH (no condensation).

Is It Easy To Setup Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black?

At this point in our Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black review, you may be wondering about whether it is easy to setup this product or not. Because if you haven’t had any experience installing or using a router before, you might be curious about if this product will be difficult to setup or not.

After powering up the device and connecting the network cable, you can connect to your Wi-Fi network and follow some simple steps to install this router easily. Installing this product is a fairly simple and straightforward process. During this process you can get the help you need by checking out the user manual and many tutorials online.

What Does Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black Do?

In order to get access to the internet, some devices are needed such as a modem and a router. Sometimes just a single device that can offer the features of these devices may be enough. However, if you are an advanced user, you might need to have these devices separately. In case you need a router for an internet network, Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black can be an awesome choice.

Basically, as a router, this product carries out many functions regarding connecting multiple devices in your home network to internet at the same time. Since it is a fairly advanced router, if you are looking for a new router with many interesting features, you might want to pick this one.

How Can Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black Make My Life Easier?

Although the numerous technical specs that we have taken a look at with this product may be important to learn about for some users, for some others it can be crucial to know exactly how this product can make their lives easier. After all, if you are planning to buy a router, what you are probably wondering about it is how it can actually impact your life.

Simply put, Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black is a decent router that is easy to use, well designed and that offers high performance levels. It can be suitable for home users or it can be used in a workplace setting, too. So if what you are looking for in a router is speed, security and useufulness, this product may be worth checking out.

Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black Design

While the factors such as performance levels and security features are absolutely important when picking a router, another significant factor to learn about can be its design. Because whether it is used in a home setting or in a workplace, it can affect the look of the place you put it at.

Especially when we are talking about a fairly large router like Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black, the design can matter a lot. Because this device is highly noticeable and you may be expecting it to look nice. If this is a concern for you, you don’t need to worry about it with this product. Since this router has a very slick design, you may be very happy about the way it looks. Therefore in terms of design, this router can be a fairly decent option.

Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black Price

When it comes to getting a new router, Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black can be a good option worth considering. Because with its many features, it can offer a lot to users. However if you are planning to buy this product, another factor you might want to consider is its price.

Depending on which store you get it from, the price of this product may range from $140 to $200. Also let’s not forget that over time, the prices of this product may change as well. However right now we can say that the prices of this product are neither too cheap nor too expensive for a router at this level.

Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black Pros and Cons

Up to this point we have learned about the specs of Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black as well as its design features and current prices. Along with this we have answered a couple questions about this product that you may have in your mind.

However, after looking at so many things to consider, you might be feeling frustrated due to the amount of information. So you might be wanting a simpler explanation about the advantages and disadvantages that this product has. Here you can take a quick look at the pros and cons of this product to learn more about it in a concise way.

Pros

A stable, reliable, powerful and high-quality router.

Easy access to Mi smart devices with its AIoT Smart Antenna.

Can allow up to 248 devices connecting to the network simultaneously.

Simple and straightforward use.

Cons

A fairly bulky router that can take a lot of area.

Comes with a power cord that some users may find short.

Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black Review Summary

Here on our Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black review, we have taken a detailed look into the features of this product. We have examined various factors including specs, design and price. So right now you might be wanting a more concise overview of this product. This way you can get a clearer idea on whether it can be a good product for you to get or not.

In summary this product is a fairly good router that some users may really like due to its performance and usefulness. However, for some users it may be a very large and bulky router. Moreover some users may find its power cord to be short. But at the end of the day, it is a router that can provide a stable connection for lots of devices at the same time. In addition, this is an easy to use router that you may want to check out.

Is Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black Worth Buying?

Since we have learned a lot about this product, you might now be wondering whether it is worth buying Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 Black or not. Basically this largely depends on your needs and expectations from a router.

In many aspects, this product may have pros and cons that are important for you when we are talking about a router. So, now you can check out the features of this product, compare them with other good options that you like and make your decision on buying this router. You can check other options too.